Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 2,800.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE WLL opened at $73.60 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.