Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.75% of Whole Earth Brands worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $358.99 million, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

