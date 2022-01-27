William Blair Comments on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

NYSE BRO opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

