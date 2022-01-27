William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $530.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80,538 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $530,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

