Williams Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Williams Capital lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

EQT announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.