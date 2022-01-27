Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,276,000 after purchasing an additional 444,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,382,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,922,000 after purchasing an additional 352,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

