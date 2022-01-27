Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.15. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 19,802 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 million, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.