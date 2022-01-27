WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Down 4.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.66. 1,225,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,891,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 386,683 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 487,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 334,735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

