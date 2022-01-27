Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $377.89

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.89 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 375.62 ($5.07). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 381 ($5.14), with a volume of 126,455 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.89. The firm has a market cap of £474.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

