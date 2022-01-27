Wing Finance Market Capitalization Tops $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.89 or 0.06462646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,784.07 or 0.99720286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

