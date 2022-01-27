Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

