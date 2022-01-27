WINk (WIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002988 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.00436480 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.