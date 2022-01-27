Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.89. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 15,141 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

