WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 886.0% in January

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 886.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 280,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $81.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.
