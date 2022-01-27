WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 886.0% in January

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 886.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 280,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 356.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,950 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 586.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 237,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,393,000.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.