WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.39 and last traded at $44.49. 310,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 324,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

