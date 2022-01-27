WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.74

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.74 and traded as low as $35.75. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 792,859 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 605.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,193 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 798,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,883.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 150,932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 758.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 146,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,072,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

