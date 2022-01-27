WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 1,055.8% in January

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, an increase of 1,055.8% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 358,962 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

HYZD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 120,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

