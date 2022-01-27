WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.68 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.36 million, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

