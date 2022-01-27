WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.45

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.45 and traded as low as $61.22. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 425,111 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 88,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

