WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $39.73. Approximately 227,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 347,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth about $97,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

