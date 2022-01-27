Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $246.62

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.62 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.14). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.20), with a volume of 766,645 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

