Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WIZZ. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($73.53) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.92) to GBX 6,000 ($80.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.87).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,204 ($56.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 3,600 ($48.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of -10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,324.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,673.76.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.54), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($615,353.48).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

