Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given New GBX 5,300 Price Target at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,450 ($73.53) to GBX 5,300 ($71.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.92) to GBX 6,000 ($80.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.87).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,204 ($56.72) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,600 ($48.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,324.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,673.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.54), for a total value of £456,100 ($615,353.48).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

