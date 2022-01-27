Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up to $89.79

Shares of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.79, but opened at $95.00. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $96.41, with a volume of 16,952 shares.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

