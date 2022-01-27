WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Down 17.5% This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

