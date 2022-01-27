Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.03% of Workiva worth $73,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,616,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

