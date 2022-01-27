World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, World Token has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $71,452.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

