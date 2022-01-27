WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.
WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. WPP has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $82.31.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.