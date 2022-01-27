WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. WPP has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $82.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.