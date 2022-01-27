Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) One Day Volume Tops $800.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $267.21 or 0.00724401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $513,313.41 and $800.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.89 or 0.06462646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,784.07 or 0.99720286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

