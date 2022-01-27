Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $33.75 on Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $33.75 or 0.00092226 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $56.61 million and $3.03 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

