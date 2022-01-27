WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 886.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WXXWY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 371,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,942. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

