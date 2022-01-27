WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 886.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WXXWY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 371,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,942. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.