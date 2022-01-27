Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CBRE Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $86.13 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

