Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

