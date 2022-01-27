XeniosCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,136.00 (XNC)

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003514 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XeniosCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. XeniosCoin has a total market cap of $99.63 million and approximately $46,136.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00289069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XeniosCoin Coin Profile

XeniosCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com . XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

