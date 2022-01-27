Xion Finance (XGT) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $329,353.38 and $2,135.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.87 or 0.06707173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,675.01 or 0.99756111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052639 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

