Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,781 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $129,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $137,826.36.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52.

Shares of XMTR traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 434,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,798. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $76,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

