Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

