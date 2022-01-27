XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.77 and last traded at $35.32. Approximately 123,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,145,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

