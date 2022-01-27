Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 3146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of analysts have commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

