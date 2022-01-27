XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.97

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.97 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 19607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.