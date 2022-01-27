Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.400-$2.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

