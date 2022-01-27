Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.64

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 4736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $790.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.90.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
