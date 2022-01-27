Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.64

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 4736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $790.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 93.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.