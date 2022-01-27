Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -108.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,433,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,362,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,477,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,560,000 after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

