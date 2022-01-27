Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$1.95. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 497,311 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$160.42 million and a PE ratio of 4.74.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.1778823 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director James Grant Evaskevich acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,008,156.32. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,111 shares of company stock valued at $69,544 over the last three months.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

