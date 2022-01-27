Ycash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,837.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $28,837.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00239915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00100440 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,053,000 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

