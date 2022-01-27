Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.14 and traded as high as C$14.37. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 1,904 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$395.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.63.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

