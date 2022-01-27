YENTEN (YTN) Reaches Market Cap of $77,598.28

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $77,598.28 and $349.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,268.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.74 or 0.06721390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00296779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.65 or 0.00801384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00067739 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00403942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00242492 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

