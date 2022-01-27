YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.06% of YETI worth $79,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,979 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,579. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

