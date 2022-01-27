YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $100.00. The company traded as low as $60.71 and last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 33487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YETI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of YETI by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.