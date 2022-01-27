YF Link Tops One Day Trading Volume of $444,766.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $73.97 or 0.00199086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $444,766.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

